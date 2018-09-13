Japanese-American golfer Tadd Fujikawa is believed to be the first openly gay male professional golfer after he discussed his sexuality in an Instagram post.

Fujikawa, 27, said he hoped to inspire love and understanding by revealing his sexuality and also discussed mental health awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Hawaii-born golfer wrote:

"So I'm gay. Many of you have already known that. I don't expect everyone to understand or accept me. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another."

He added: "I've been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality. I thought that I didn't need to come out because it doesn't matter if anyone knows.

"But I remember how much other's stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope. I spent way too long pretending, hiding and hating who I was.

"Now I'm standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone's life."

Fujikawa became the youngest player to qualify for the US Open when he made it through aged just 15 in 2006.

He has since competed in 15 PGA Tour events and is the current world No. 2042.

After winning the Hawaii State Open in 2017 he described anxiety and depression as "too real" as he thanked "everyone who supported me and helped me to keep going when I was at my lowest."