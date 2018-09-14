Ashun Wu will take a three shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open after a second-round 66 moved him to 12 under par.

Wu birdied his opening two holes on his way to a round of 5-under-par. The Chinese world No. 344 made a further five birdies although he dropped his first shots of the week with bogies at the 5th and 15th.

The 33-year-old finished in a tie for sixth at the Omega European Masters last week, his best finish of the season so far.

Coming into the second round, England's Chris Wood was Wu's closest rival, but he failed to keep pace, carding a 1-under 70 as he lost his way after the turn.

A bogey at the 11th stopped his momentum as he parred six straight holes before dropping another shot at the 18th.

While Wood had a difficult day at the office, his compatriot Jonathan Thomson shot the lowest score of the day, a 7-under-par-64 that was slightly dampened by bogies at the final two holes.

Thomson played his opening nine holes in just 29 shots and was 7 under at the turn. Although he carded a further three birdies on the back nine, Thomson made just as many bogies and finished at 9 under overall.

David Drysdale is a shot further back at 8 under while Soomin Lee is 7 under after birdying four of his final five holes.

Andrew Johnson has been out of form so far this season and his difficult run continued as he missed the cut by one shot. He will have the weekend off alongside reigning champion Romain Wattel who couldn't replicate his form on this course from last year.