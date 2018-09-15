BOISE, Idaho -- Brad Drewitt shot an 8-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Sang-Moon Bae and Alex Prugh in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Bae had a 67, and Prugh shot a 65 to match Drewitt at 10-under 132 at Hillcrest Country Club. Fabian Gomez (68) and Henrik Norlander (67) were a stroke back.

Prugh earned a PGA Tour card with a top-25 finish on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list. He made $23,143 in the first two events in Ohio to jump from 18th to 12th.

Sang-Moon Bae shot a 67 on Friday to tie for the lead in the Albertsons Boise Open. Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Bae and Drewitt are fighting to earn PGA Tour cards by finishing in the top 25 on the series money list. Bae made $38,156 in the first two events, with Seamus Power taking the final card last year at $40,625.

Drewitt, from Australia, earned only $2,925 in the first two tournaments.