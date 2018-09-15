Chris Wood will take a one-shot lead into the fourth and final round of the KLM Open after shooting a 6-under-par 65 to move 13 under overall.

The Englishman made a bogey at the 2nd but responded with seven birdies, including a four at the par-5 18th to give him the outright lead.

Hideto Tanihara, Jonathan Thomson and Ashun Wu are all a shot further back at 12 under.

Japan's Tanihara shot the joint-lowest score of the day, a bogey-free round of 8 under, while Thomson carded a 3-under-par 68.

Wu, who was the overnight leader following scores of 64 and 66, stalled with an ever-par round that included three bogeys. The Chinese player birdied his final hole, however, to move into a tie for second place.

Richard McEvoy is 11 under after a round of 7 under, one shot ahead of David Drysdale and Padraig Harrington, who birdied five of his first seven holes on his way to a round of 6 under.