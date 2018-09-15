        <
        >

          KLM Open: Chris Wood one shot clear after third-round 65

          Chris Wood of England in action during day three of the KLM Open at The Dutch on September 15, 2018 in Spijk, Netherlands. Jan Kruger/Getty Images
          12:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chris Wood will take a one-shot lead into the fourth and final round of the KLM Open after shooting a 6-under-par 65 to move 13 under overall.

          The Englishman made a bogey at the 2nd but responded with seven birdies, including a four at the par-5 18th to give him the outright lead.

          Hideto Tanihara, Jonathan Thomson and Ashun Wu are all a shot further back at 12 under.

          Japan's Tanihara shot the joint-lowest score of the day, a bogey-free round of 8 under, while Thomson carded a 3-under-par 68.

          Wu, who was the overnight leader following scores of 64 and 66, stalled with an ever-par round that included three bogeys. The Chinese player birdied his final hole, however, to move into a tie for second place.

          Richard McEvoy is 11 under after a round of 7 under, one shot ahead of David Drysdale and Padraig Harrington, who birdied five of his first seven holes on his way to a round of 6 under.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices