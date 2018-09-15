        <
        >

          Evian Championships: Amy Olson shoots third-round 65 to take lead

          2:16 PM ET
          • Reuters

          American Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 65 to take a two-shot advantage after three rounds at the Evian Championship in France on Saturday.

          The 26-year-old American started the day with a share of halfway lead with three others but finished at 14 under overall.

          Olson, who secured a tied ninth finish at the ANA Inspiration earlier this year, sank four birdies and a superb eagle at the ninth to steer clear of the chasing pack.

          "I think the biggest thing that I like about major championships is how it forces you to bring your best game," she said.

          "You can't really fake it. You can't get away with poor shots. So I love that. Obviously the atmosphere is a lot of fun. When you're playing well, you just feed off it."

          Seven-time LPGA Tour winner Kim Sei-young of South Korea is the nearest challenger lies at 12 under after a spotless 64, while American Mo Martin a further two shots back in third spot on 10-under.

          Reigning Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall lost ground after a third consecutive 68, five strokes behind 54-hole leader Olson.

