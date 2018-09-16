Ashun Wu has claimed victory at the KLM Open after Chris Wood squandered a three-shot lead over the closing holes.

Englishman Wood brought a one-shot lead into the final round at The Dutch and started his day strongly, hitting back to back birdies at the 9th and 10th holes. However, a double-bogey at the 12th allowed the chasing pack, including Wu, the chance to bring themselves back into it.

Wu was the man to capitalise on Wood's downfall, birdying three of the final five holes to finish on 16-under par and leaving Wood needing to find a birdie on the par-5 18th to take the contest into a play-off.

However, Wood could only find par to finish a shot behind Wu, who has won his first title since 2016.

Japan's Hideto Tanihara and Belgium's Thomas Detry finished on 14-under while Europe's Ryder Cup vice-captain Padraig Harrington had a strong showing, coming in with a score of 13-under.