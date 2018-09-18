Expert picks for the TOUR Championship

The FedExCup Playoffs conclude with the TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have picked the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Pick to win

Billy Horschel

The 2014 FedEx Cup champion has been on a nice run of late, playing some of the best golf of anyone in the playoffs not named Bryson DeChambeau or Tony Finau. He's been in the top 11 in each of his past three starts, including a tie for third at the BMW Championship which helped him move to ninth in the FedEx standings. He's played at East Lake just twice, but both times he finished in the top seven, including his 2014 win. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Webb Simpson

Someone who has been lacking consistency, Simpson still ranks highly in form over his last six events, and last week's concern about fatigue carries over to this week. If not for a full day of rest on Sunday, I'm not sure he makes the charge he did to secure his spot inside the top 10. I think people will gravitate to him because of the ball striker and bermuda grass narrative and I think this is a spot to swerve. -- Taras Pitra

Horschel

The only hiccup for Horschel in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at TPC Boston where he withdrew because of a sinus infection. Outside of that he has recorded finishes of T11, T3, and T3. Most every part of his game has been on point over the last month, but especially his tee-to-green game, specifically his ball striking and approach. His two appearances at East Lake have resulted in a T7 and win. He is in the zone right now and allows some flexibility with rosters with his $7,500 price. -- Jeff Bergerson

Tommy Fleetwood

Pros: At his price point, Fleetwood has a ton of upside. He has a solid tee-to-green game, is 7th in birdie average/6th in BoB% and extremely good on par-4s and -5s. He's a long hitter off the tee and should be able to take advantage of shorter holes, as he's -25 on approaches between 125-150 (5th), and -24 on approaches between 150-175 yards (2nd). He's also a decent putter outside 10 feet.

Cons: He has no history at this course. In addition, he's bad when hitting out of the rough -- 174th relative to par, 120th in terms of proximity -- and he misses the fairway roughly 36 percent of the time. His one-putt percentage of 35.75 isn't ideal (168th) and he's just an average player on par-3s; relative to Fleetwood's skill level, average is a bad thing. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Rickie Fowler

With only 30 players in this very elite field, DFS sites are forced to price certain elite players much lower than where we would normally see them which is why you see a player like Fowler below $10,000 this week. By where he is priced against his odds, he ranks as the second best value on the board from a simple pricing perspective this week and with a salary that is below average, it allows us to add a great player and also save funds to spend up top. Fowler should line up well for East Lake as he has the right combination of both length and accuracy to be a contender. He's been close all season and is coming off of an 8th place finish at the BMW, so I like his chances for another top-10 finish this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Aaron Wise

Wise went through a mini slump after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson back in mid-May, but has now elevated his game during the FedExCup Playoffs. He finished T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, T69 at the Dell Technologies Championship and then most recently T16 at the BMW Championship. Wise has shown his potential upside during these playoffs already and there is minimal risk using him this week since the TOUR Championship is another no-cut event. His $7,400 FanDuel salary is an outstanding value that also helps unlock the top tier golfers necessary for your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft