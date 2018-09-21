England's Oliver Fisher shot the European Tour's first ever round of 59 at the Portugal Masters on Friday.

The world No. 287 shot 10 birdies and an eagle during his round of 12 under par at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on the south coast of Portugal.

Fisher, 30, was also inches away from making another birdie on the final hole, which would have resulted in a round of 58 and equalled the lowest round in professional golf.

There had been 19 rounds of 60 in the 46-year history of the European Tour but no one had ever made it under into the 50s in over 680,000 rounds, according to the Tour's official website.

Fisher has not recorded a win on the Tour since 2011 and was fighting for his card as recently as two years ago. Afterwards the Englishman said that he used those hard times to drive his historic round.

"It was a great day, my caddie was great, it was very different to a couple of years ago on this green fighting to keep my card. I had that in the back of my mind, thinking 'do you know what? Things could be worse'" Fisher told reporters.

"It was fun, I tried to enjoy it and thankfully I got over the line."

Fisher's score propelled the Englishman to the top of the leaderboard, after carding an even-par 71 the previous day.

There have been 10 sub-60 rounds in the history of the PGA Tour, with Brandt Snedeker becoming the latest player to achieve the feat at the Wyndham Championship earlier this year.