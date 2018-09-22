Australia's Lucas Herbert will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after carding a 7-under-par 64 at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on Saturday.

Herbert's score of 19 under in Vilamoura, his best after 54 holes on the European Tour, put him ahead of Englishman Tom Lewis, who struck his lowest European Tour round of 61.

Herbert had a one-shot lead after the first round and found himself in a three-way tie for first place after day two with England's Eddie Pepperell and Oliver Fisher, who had carded the first sub-60 round in European Tour history.

The Australian had five birdies to turn in 30 on Saturday and got two more -- on the 11th and 15th -- before a bogey on the par-three 16th and a birdie on the penultimate hole.

Pepperell signed for 3 under and a share of third place with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, while Fisher was a further shot back in a group of three in fifth after a 2-under 69.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, who will represent Europe at next week's Ryder Cup, shot a round of 68 for a share of 27th place in a group with eight other players on 9 under.