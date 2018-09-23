Tiger Woods hold of the field on Sunday to claim the Tour Championship, his first PGA tour win since 2013. (0:55)

ATLANTA - Tiger Woods cruised to his 80th PGA Tour victory on Sunday, capping a historic comeback from career-threatening back injuries with a safe, workmanlike performance that has been the hallmark of his career.

Woods birdied the first hole at East Lake Golf Club, then never let anyone get closer than two shots - with two holes to go -- as he captured the Tour Championship, his first victory in more than five years.

"This is going to be up there with one of the better accomplishments I have had,'' Tiger Woods said. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

He parred the last hole to shoot 1-over-par 70 and beat Billy Horschel by two strokes.

Woods now trails Sam Snead, who won 82 times, for the most victories in PGA Tour history.

Justin Rose, despite a final-round 73 that dropped him out of contention for the Tour Championship, birdied the last hole to capture the FedEx Cup and a $10-million bonus. Had he not birdied the last, Woods would have won his third FedEx title.

Clearly winning the tournament was more important to Woods. And it came only a few days short of a year from when he told reporters that "I don't know what my future holds,'' months after spinal fusion surgery meant he was still unable to take full swings with a golf club.

Now he is expected to go to No. 13 in the world after dropping as low as 1,199th late last year.

"This is going to be up there with one of the better accomplishments I have had,'' Woods said about the possibility of winning Sunday. "Just considering where I've been, what I've had to dig through and fight through. The amount of help I had to have to get to this point. My body was a wreck.

"Had to battle through it. Not knowing what was on the other side. Didn't now if I'd be able to compete at this level. I was just hoping for a better lifestyle. It's been a very evolving kind of feeling and journey.''

It was expected to be harder on Sunday. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy was paired in the final group with Woods, tied with No. 1-ranked Justin Rose just three strokes behind.

But neither put on any pressure. McIlroy shot 39 on the front nine to fall out of contention and finished with a 74 and in a tie for seventh. Rose also struggled, falling four shots back by the turn and tied for fourth.

Woods, 42, was basically out of golf for the past two years, playing just three tournaments worldwide as he attempted to alleviate back and nerve pain which led to four surgeries.

When he returned at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, he was ranked 656th in the world, had not earned a single Ryder Cup point, and seemed miles away from being able to compete with the game's best.

But Woods slowly gained form, posting six top-10 finishes coming into the Tour Championship, including at The Open and the PGA Championship.

"He's played such good golf all year that it's just not surprising,'' Phil Mickelson said while Woods was on the back nine. "It was just a matter of time before he does win. He's playing so well on a very difficult golf course. We all have been kind of expecting it. I've seen the way he's been swinging the club and the way he's been playing. We all knew it was just a matter of time.''

Woods is now the favorite to win next year's Masters. Heading into the Tour Championship, he was 12-1, behind then-Masters favorite Jordan Spieth. But by the end of the tournament, Woods' odds had been trimmed to 9-1, ahead of Spieth, at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Woods also is a -220 favorite over Mickelson in their match play even in November in Las Vegas.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this article.