          'Tiger is the needle': Golf legends, NBA stars among many to congratulate Woods

          play
          Tiger exuberant after sealing Tour Championship win (0:55)

          Tiger Woods holds off the field on Sunday to claim the Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour win since 2013. (0:55)

          7:43 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 71 for a 2-shot victory Sunday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career and his first in more than five years. It capped a comeback that even Woods might not have predicted, but the win sent the social webs into a frenzy. Here's a look at some of the Tiger chatter:

          Are you ready for some ... Sunday golf?

          Tiger took a 3-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Sports fans were ready for some red-shirted magic:

          During the final round

          Tiger rebounded after a few challenges Sunday, saying afterward, "It was a grind out there." It was also nerve-racking for everyone to watch:

          Even the president of the United States was watching ...

          The scene at 18

          The swarm around Tiger Woods at East Lake:

          It's official ...

          The reaction

          Golf legends ... NBA stars ... more sports royalty ... they were among the many who weighed in on Tiger's victory:

          And finally ...

