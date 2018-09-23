'Tiger is the needle': Golf legends, NBA stars among many to congratulate Woods

Tiger Woods holds off the field on Sunday to claim the Tour Championship, his first PGA Tour win since 2013. (0:55)

Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 71 for a 2-shot victory Sunday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career and his first in more than five years. It capped a comeback that even Woods might not have predicted, but the win sent the social webs into a frenzy. Here's a look at some of the Tiger chatter:

Are you ready for some ... Sunday golf?

Tiger took a 3-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Sports fans were ready for some red-shirted magic:

From one goat to another I can only imagine what @TigerWoods is feeling today... pumped to be watching this today!! Have fun out there today my man!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 23, 2018

Go time in Atlanta... pic.twitter.com/N3Dp9vgj9z — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 23, 2018

Tiger. In the lead on a Sunday. Let's go.pic.twitter.com/jjJWn5g1Dw — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2018

During the final round

Tiger rebounded after a few challenges Sunday, saying afterward, "It was a grind out there." It was also nerve-racking for everyone to watch:

I'm over here nervous for @TigerWoods like I got $10M on the line 🤦🏾‍♂️ #PGAChampionship — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2018

Go @TigerWoods !

I'd absolutely love him to win today. What a story that would be.

Tiger's a complex, flawed genius - my favourite type of sportsman.

To win again, when everyone had written him off, would be Field of Dreams stuff. #PGATour — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 23, 2018

All the young bucks on tour have said they'd love to play Tiger in his prime. Well they're getting it this weekend.. and just in years past... his nearest competitors are throwing it in reverse — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 23, 2018

I need to get to bed - but @TigerWoods is keeping my up — Paul Sherwen (@PaulSherwen) September 23, 2018

.@TigerWoods has a two-shot lead heading to the 18th hole. He hasn't won on the @PGATOUR since the @WGC_Bridgestone in August 2013. THIS. IS. HAPPENING!!! pic.twitter.com/x3J4mt8oCD — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio | Sirius 208 & XM 92 (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) September 23, 2018

Even the president of the United States was watching ...

Tiger is playing great. Looks like a big win could happen. Very exciting! @TigerWoods — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2018

The scene at 18

The swarm around Tiger Woods at East Lake:

Those people are following Tiger, like the joggers followed Forrest Gump. — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) September 23, 2018

Rory's like, son, this is insanity! I'm out! — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) September 23, 2018

That is an amazing scene to watch Tiger walk to 18 green...this has been great to watch him play like this again — Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) September 23, 2018

It's official ...

In the 1,874 days since Tiger Woods' last win:



239 PGA TOUR events held

119 different players won on PGA TOUR

44 official worldwide starts

9 missed cuts

4 back surgeries pic.twitter.com/J8p21OMDVD — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2018

The reaction

Golf legends ... NBA stars ... more sports royalty ... they were among the many who weighed in on Tiger's victory:

My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATOUR — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

It turns out the decision @RyderCupUSA Team Captain @jimfuryk made to choose @TigerWoods for the @rydercup was a great one. He deserved to be on the team, well before this victory. Tiger is a great player, and he's made a great comeback! Congratulations, my friend! 👍😃 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

Many congrats to @TigerWoods. I was one of many who didn't see this happening again! Your sheer determination, willpower, rekindled skills (fade👍) and nerve in your pursuit for victory yet again is Legendary! #Incredible — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 23, 2018

"I made Tiger great again"...



Not really. But it's catchy. — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) September 23, 2018

Emotional is an understatement, so incredibly happy for this guy @TigerWoods . You never lost faith and your passion and heart got u back on top! WOW, so happy for you and the world of golf! Tiger is back🏆 pic.twitter.com/c84lFJxcJz — Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) September 23, 2018

Everybody watching at home, everybody that was right there when it happened. We've just witnessed the greatest comeback of all time! What a time to be alive!!! 🐯 🐐 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2018

You can't help but be emotional watching this. Tiger has worked so hard, this is a special one. — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) September 23, 2018

What can I say! It was awesome to see Tiger back in the winner circle. I've never seen anything like the 18th hole. Was pretty insane. Congrats my man on overcoming so much to get back to the top of that mountain! Golf is in an awesome awesome place right now! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) September 23, 2018

Saw it first hand at Tampa.. @TigerWoods has been back for awhile.. He just likes being dramatic!! Awesome to watch that walk up 18.. And thank you Tiger.. My family thanks you. ..Every PGA Tour player thanks you.. Look forward to No 81!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) September 23, 2018

TIGER WOODS MAKE EVERYBODY HUMBLE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2018

Welcome back @TigerWoods. You were down and counted out by so many people, "experts" and yet you survived, persevered thru all that to winning and playing on the @PGATOUR again. Bravo & Thank You. 👍🏼👊🏼 #TourChampionship — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) September 23, 2018

THANKS TO TIGER WOODS FOR THE SECOND GREATEST YEAR IN THE HISTORY OF SPORT!!!!!!!!! THANKS TO TIGER WOODS FOR THE GREATEST YEAR IN THE HISTORY OF SPORTS: NEXT YEAR!!!!!!!!!!! — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 23, 2018

Just a refresher: 543 days ago, Tiger Woods even couldn't tie his shoes because of severe back pain, was likely addicted to pain medication, and told the cops he thought he was in California when he crashed his car into a guard rail in Florida. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 23, 2018

🐅 + 🏌🏼‍♀️ = 🐐 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 23, 2018

TIGER TIGER WOODS Y'ALL — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) September 23, 2018

LaCava finally gets paid again! — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 23, 2018

What Happened In Between Tiger's PGA Tour Wins:



LeBron returned to Cleveland. And Left Again.



KD said his mom was the Real MVP.



Leicester City won the Premier League, Cubs won World Series.



The Seahawks didn't hand it to Marshawn.



A 37-year Triple Crown drought ends. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2018

What an incredible win for @TigerWoods. No other player has brought what he's brought to the game of golf. Good to see him back on top!!! #TOURChampionship — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) September 23, 2018

Old, divorced, busted, balding, three-surgery, sunken-eyed Tiger capping everyone isn't redemption. It's just awesome. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 23, 2018

IM NOT CRYING. YOURE CRYING!!!!! 🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 23, 2018

@TigerWoods Congrts!!!! Thank you for allowing us to experience your GREATNESS!!!!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 23, 2018

@TigerWoods congrats on the WIN. BEEN TOOOOOOOOO LONG — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) September 23, 2018

What a scene. One guy in sports capable of creating that moment.



One. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 23, 2018

Tiger! That was awesome to watch. Some Sunday football and golf with a little recovery 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/zpFah2Mklb — Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) September 23, 2018

Hard not to get chills watching Tiger Woods win the Tour Championship. This is unbelievable!! #GOAT — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) September 23, 2018

TIGER!!!👍👏💪 awesome!! — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 23, 2018

BIGTIME Congrats to @TigerWoods. It's not a MAJOR, but it matters a lot. A testament to a level of perseverance reserved for the great ones in this world and, clearly, he is one of them. I'm happy for him. We all should be. The sport - the sports WORLD - needs a GREAT Tiger! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 23, 2018

TIGER WOODS!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) September 23, 2018

And finally ...