ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. -- Denny McCarthy won the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship to earn fully exempt PGA Tour status and a spot in the Players Championship.

McCarthy closed with a 6-under 65 for a four-stroke victory over Lucas Glover at Atlantic Beach Country Club. The 25-year-old former Virginia player earned $180,000 to top the 25 PGA Tour card-earners with $255,793 in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals.

McCarthy finished at 23-under 261.

Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, closed with a 69. He made $108,000 to finish seventh with $125,212 in the series for the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings, and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

Jim Knous earned the 25th and final card from the four-event money list with $41,931, edging Justin Lower by $500.

The top 25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list competed against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Sungjae Im topped the list to earn the No. 1 priority spot of the 50 total cards.