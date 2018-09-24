Justin Rose's birdie on the final hole Sunday of the Tour Championship gave him the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus that goes with it.

Editor's Picks How Tiger Woods overcame pain, scandal and age to triumph again On Sunday at the Tour Championship, five years removed from his last win and after multiple surgeries and scandals, Tiger Woods summoned his greatness one more time.

Tiger caps comeback with 1st win in 5 years Tiger Woods birdied the first hole at East Lake Golf Club, then never let anyone get closer than two shots as he captured the Tour Championship, his first victory in more than five years. 1 Related

Rose finished in a three-way tie for fourth at East Lake, securing his spot atop the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

"I was kind of waiting for a break all day, waiting for a putt to drop or something good to happen, and it just wasn't really happening through the back nine," Rose said. "So it was nice to catch that break right at the end."

Without Rose's birdie, Tiger Woods would have won his third FedEx Cup title after starting at No. 20 going into the Tour Championship.

"Congrats, Rosie,'' Woods told him. "Hell of a season.''

Rose started the day three back of Woods but couldn't mount a charge.

"The double trophy would have meant a lot," Rose said, "but at the end of the day, like I said, Plan B was a pretty important one.

"This is season-long. Everyone can have a hot week. I've had hot weeks and you win, but -- you can be in the midst of average play, but this comes through consistency for me. That's what this represents for me is the consistency that I've had this year, the amount of top 10s that I've had, the ability -- the fact that I was able to at least keep that form going through the playoffs, obviously finishing with three top fives."

It is the second consecutive year the Tour Championship winner did not also win the FedEx Cup.

The top five in the FedEx Cup all get over $1 million in bonus money.

Woods finished right behind Rose at No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. He will take home $3 million on top of the $1.6 million he won for winning at East Lake.

Bryson DeChambeau, who began the week leading the FedEx Cup standings, finished 19th at the Tour Championship and fell to third in the standings. That earned him $2 million.

Dustin Johnson, at No. 4, won $1.5 million. Billy Horschel, No. 5, won $1 million.