          Tiger Woods, Team USA make cool arrival in Paris for Ryder Cup 2018

          1:06 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Hey, Tiger Woods ... you're fresh off of winning the Tour Championship to end a five-year drought ... what are you going to do next?

          He's going to Paris, ladies and gentlemen. He and the rest of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, all donned in sport coats and shades.

          Ryan Fitzpatrick vibes, minus the beard, anyone?

          Tiger and team arrive

          View this post on Instagram

          Bonjour, Paris. 😎

          A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) on

          And as both teams begin play Friday at Le Golf National, they'll be chasing the Cup ... which also made its arrival in Paris.

          View this post on Instagram

          Next stop: Paris! #GoUSA🇺🇸

          A post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) on

