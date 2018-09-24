Hey, Tiger Woods ... you're fresh off of winning the Tour Championship to end a five-year drought ... what are you going to do next?

He's going to Paris, ladies and gentlemen. He and the rest of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday, all donned in sport coats and shades.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vibes, minus the beard, anyone?

Ryan Fitzpatrick says he borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson 😎 pic.twitter.com/yjxcv88hjV — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2018

Tiger and team arrive

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

And as both teams begin play Friday at Le Golf National, they'll be chasing the Cup ... which also made its arrival in Paris.