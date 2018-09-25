SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France -- The Americans are going home with at least one cup still in their possession.

Rachel Heck halved her match against Annabell Fuller that gave the United States the 12+ points it needed to win the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland in Paris on Tuesday.

The U.S. team had built a three-point cushion after the opening day of six foursomes and fourballs matches. It only needed five points from the singles match Tuesday and picked up victories by Lucy Li, Yealimi Noah and Ricky Castillo, along with a halve from Rose Zhang.

The Junior Ryder Cup features 12-player teams, males and females, from the United States and Europe. It is played at a golf course near where the Ryder Cup is being held.

The Americans now lead the series 7-4, with six straight victories.