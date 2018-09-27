Before the mayhem and noise of the Ryder Cup gets underway at Le Golf National on Friday, the stars of Teams Europe and USA were afforded the night off as they attended the traditional gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night.

In what was a glitzy affair at the 18th-century palace, rivalries was put aside for the evening as the players were joined by their wives and girlfriends. Afterwards, social media was awash from snaps from the event, as the players showed their Insta games were almost up to scratch with their golf games. ESPN rounds up the best pics from the night.

Thorbjorn Olesen left feeling like Rickie Fowler

In scenes reminiscent of the closing ceremony at Hazeltine two years ago, European rookie Thornjorn Olesen was left on his own as the only single player on the team. But to make up for it, the Dane got his photo taken with the rest of the European players' wives.

It's a feeling that Rickie Fowler knows all too well. In 2016, Fowler was the only single American at the closing ceremony at Hazeltine, leading to this viral sensation.

But Fowler's single days seem to be behind him. Two years on from Hazeltine, he attended the Versailles gala with fiancee Allison Stokke.

Team Europe looking sharp

Team USA not looking too bad either...

Jordan Speith, Dustin Johnson and Team USA turn photographers for the evening

'Mr Postman' ready to deliver

Ian Poulter's Ryder Cup record is so good that he's nicknamed 'Mr Postman' -- he always seems to deliver points on the big occasion. Poulter is just as prolific on social media and Team USA will be relieved that it was just photos and videos that the Englishman was posting on Wednesday night.

Teams Europe and USA come together... for now

It surely won't be this friendly by Sunday...