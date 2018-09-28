Day 2 at the Ryder Cup: U.S. has serious work to do

PARIS -- The pressure is on Team USA now. The Americans entered this Ryder Cup as the favorites. And now, after Europe's stunning turnaround in the afternoon foursomes session on Friday, the U.S. comes into Day 2 reeling and facing a two-point deficit.

U.S. Captain Jim Furyk goes into Saturday with some serious question marks but more importantly, he's going to have to strain some friendships if he wants to bring the cup back home.

Here's what's on tap for Saturday's action at Le Golf National:

What to expect: European captain Thomas Bjorn has given McIlroy his third different partner in this Ryder Cup, and expect a better effort than the one McIlroy put forth in four-ball on Friday, when he made just one birdie. Koepka and Finau, it could be argued, should not have sat out Friday afternoon after dispatching the team of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm with a late rally. Both players had their moments, and a victory in this match is almost imperative for the Americans.

Match 1 - Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia vs. Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau

What to expect: This should be viewed as another must-win for the Americans. Johnson and Fowler closed out their four-ball match against McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen after 16 holes on Friday. It would give the Americans a boost if they could jump out to a lead and pump some life back into the team. They made just two birdies in the foursomes format Friday afternoon.

Match 2 - Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton vs. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler

What to expect: You can bet Woods and Reed will come out fired up. Woods has spent a good part of his year digging out of first-day holes. He has typically bounced back. But they have to go against Molinari and Fleetwood again, probably Europe's best team. They rallied to beat Woods and Reed, coming back from 2 down through 10 holes by making four birdies over the next seven. This would be a big get for the Americans.

Match 3 - Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed

What to expect: Another tough matchup for the Americans. Spieth and Thomas let a big lead get away in their four-ball match, then put away Casey and Hatton 1 up. Like the rest of the team, they were unable to sustain that success in foursomes and finished 1-1 on the day. Rahm is getting another partner in Poulter, who again was strong in his one chance on Friday, and Rahm seems to have embraced the Ryder Cup atmosphere quickly. But Spieth and Thomas are clearly viewed as one of the best American teams and need to play like it in order to get the Americans back into the competition.

