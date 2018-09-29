GARLAND, Texas -- Tony Romo shot a 1-over 72 on Saturday at Garland Bridges Golf Club, failing in a bid to advance in the first stage Web.com Tour's Qualifying Tournament.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback tied for 72nd at 13-over 297 in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties moving on to the second stage.

"Each day I got better and my swing got tighter," Romo said. "It's a tight golf course and if you miss a couple spots here and there you can put up a big number. I think three holes were our whole week in a nutshell. But a 72 today, getting closer."

The 38-year-old Romo is an NFL analyst for CBS.

"I just think the direction I'm going, it's positive," Romo said. "You know I'm excited about the improvement that's taking place over the last four or five months. It's safe to say that you'll see me again [out here]."

Franklin Corpening won by a stroke, closing with a 65 to finish at 20 under.