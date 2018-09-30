Team Europe easily beat Team USA on Sunday in the Ryder Cup, and it didn't take long for the celebrations to begin. There were tears, cheers ... and post-box impersonations.

Tommy Fleetwood

Always the fan favorite, and one half of Europe's best pairing with Francesco Molinari, Fleetwood took over the crowd after the Europeans clinched their victory:

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

He paid tribute to partner Molinari ...

AFP/Getty Images

EPA/IAN LANGSDON

He bear-hugged Ian Poulter ...

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He re-enacted his Hole 16 squat celebration from Friday's Day 1 ...

AP Photo/Francois Mori

He crowd surfed ...

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

If @ovi8 and @TommyFleetwood1 ever partied together with the Stanley and Ryder Cups, I think the earth would melt. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) September 30, 2018

But all that didn't seem to trump Poulter's move ...

The post-box move. Poulter took the outfit off a fan and made it his own.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

An emotional Garcia wins again

play 0:20 Garcia uses birdies, chip shot on 17 to edge out Fowler Rickie Fowler sticks with Sergio Garcia for most of the pair's match, but Garcia lands a chip shot near the cup on the 17th hole to win 2 & 1.

Reaction

From fellow golfers to some of the top Premier League clubs, the interwebs weighed in:

Congrats Sergio, great playing this week. I was very proud to hang onto that record for 21 years! 👍 🥂@RyderCupEurope https://t.co/NmrwYHxjQW — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 30, 2018

What a victory!!! Congratulations to all the Ryder cup team!! Well done!! 🥇👏🏌️‍♂️ @rydercupteameurope pic.twitter.com/E7Zp9bNmrj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) September 30, 2018

What a performance from all the boys!! @RyderCupEurope.. And a special mention to @TheSergioGarcia making history!! Absolutely awesome achievement... #rydercup — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 30, 2018

Congrats Thomas and Team Europe - perfect execution of a plan !!! @SkySportsGolf @RyderCupEurope — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) September 30, 2018

America's Caddie weighs in:

The best TEAM won the Ryder Cup. https://t.co/GvH2FIU6Sb pic.twitter.com/gvJllte8g0 — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) September 30, 2018

And finally ...

We all want to be these guys ...