          'Tommy Fleetwood ... Tommy Fleetwood': Europe celebrates in style, and squats

          Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
          1:32 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Team Europe easily beat Team USA on Sunday in the Ryder Cup, and it didn't take long for the celebrations to begin. There were tears, cheers ... and post-box impersonations.

          Tommy Fleetwood

          Always the fan favorite, and one half of Europe's best pairing with Francesco Molinari, Fleetwood took over the crowd after the Europeans clinched their victory:

          He paid tribute to partner Molinari ...

          He bear-hugged Ian Poulter ...

          He re-enacted his Hole 16 squat celebration from Friday's Day 1 ...

          He crowd surfed ...

          But all that didn't seem to trump Poulter's move ...

          The post-box move. Poulter took the outfit off a fan and made it his own.

          An emotional Garcia wins again

          play
          0:20

          Garcia uses birdies, chip shot on 17 to edge out Fowler

          Rickie Fowler sticks with Sergio Garcia for most of the pair's match, but Garcia lands a chip shot near the cup on the 17th hole to win 2 & 1.

          Reaction

          From fellow golfers to some of the top Premier League clubs, the interwebs weighed in:

          America's Caddie weighs in:

          And finally ...

          We all want to be these guys ...

