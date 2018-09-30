Team Europe easily beat Team USA on Sunday in the Ryder Cup, and it didn't take long for the celebrations to begin. There were tears, cheers ... and post-box impersonations.
Tommy Fleetwood
Always the fan favorite, and one half of Europe's best pairing with Francesco Molinari, Fleetwood took over the crowd after the Europeans clinched their victory:
He paid tribute to partner Molinari ...
He bear-hugged Ian Poulter ...
He re-enacted his Hole 16 squat celebration from Friday's Day 1 ...
He crowd surfed ...
If @ovi8 and @TommyFleetwood1 ever partied together with the Stanley and Ryder Cups, I think the earth would melt.— Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) September 30, 2018
But all that didn't seem to trump Poulter's move ...
The post-box move. Poulter took the outfit off a fan and made it his own.
An emotional Garcia wins again
Garcia uses birdies, chip shot on 17 to edge out Fowler
Rickie Fowler sticks with Sergio Garcia for most of the pair's match, but Garcia lands a chip shot near the cup on the 17th hole to win 2 & 1.
Reaction
From fellow golfers to some of the top Premier League clubs, the interwebs weighed in:
Congrats Sergio, great playing this week. I was very proud to hang onto that record for 21 years! 👍 🥂@RyderCupEurope https://t.co/NmrwYHxjQW— Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 30, 2018
What a victory!!! Congratulations to all the Ryder cup team!! Well done!! 🥇👏🏌️♂️ @rydercupteameurope pic.twitter.com/E7Zp9bNmrj— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) September 30, 2018
🏆 He's won it again...— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 30, 2018
👏 Congratulations to big Arsenal fan @IanJamesPoulter, as #TeamEurope win the #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/bvH6Zm5FUB
The one postman that delivers on a Sunday ✉#RyderCup #bbcrydercup pic.twitter.com/E5n5yfEv09— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 30, 2018
⛳️ | Job done by Evertonian @TommyFleetwood1 and @RyderCupEurope. Congrats, guys! #BelieveInBlue #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/C6eWFFlqxJ— Everton (@Everton) September 30, 2018
What a performance from all the boys!! @RyderCupEurope.. And a special mention to @TheSergioGarcia making history!! Absolutely awesome achievement... #rydercup— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 30, 2018
Congrats Thomas and Team Europe - perfect execution of a plan !!! @SkySportsGolf @RyderCupEurope— Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) September 30, 2018
🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/idCtP4BwIN— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 30, 2018
What a performance @RyderCupEurope— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) September 30, 2018
Congratulations to the Captain @thomasbjorngolf and all #TeamEurope #RyderCup
America's Caddie weighs in:
The best TEAM won the Ryder Cup. https://t.co/GvH2FIU6Sb pic.twitter.com/gvJllte8g0— Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) September 30, 2018
And finally ...
We all want to be these guys ...