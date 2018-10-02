The woman spectator hit in the face by a Brooks Koepka shot Friday at the Ryder Cup says doctors told her she has lost use of her right eye.

"It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit," Corine Remande, 49, told AFP. "I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

Koepka's tee shot at the short par-4 sixth hole at Le Golf National near Paris, France, hit Remande, sending her to the hospital.

Kopeka, 28, who signed a glove for Remande in offering an apology at the time, said after the match that he felt terrible after realizing what had happened.

"You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it's not a good feeling," said Kopeka.

Remande told AFP she is considering legal action.