Marcus Fraser and Matt Wallace made the best of blustery conditions in Scotland to share the lead after Day 1 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Australia's Fraser carded five birdies and one bogey in his opening round of 68 to set the pace at four under, with Englishman Wallace matching his tally with six birdies and two bogeys in high winds over the Championship Course Carnoustie at St Andrews.

The duo remain one stroke clear of five players at 3 under, including former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington -- who is tipped to lead the European team in 2020. Matthias Schwab, Phachara Khongwatmai and Jinho Choi also made rounds of 69 on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Editor's Picks Spectator struck on head by golf ball at Dunhill A spectator has been struck on the head by a golf ball at the Dunhill Links Championship, less than a week after a similar incident at the Ryder Cup left a woman potentially losing vision in her right eye.

Fraser told Sky Sports afterward: "It's brutal out there. It's probably the toughest wind I've played this course in today. It was nice to play pretty steady and hole a few putts.

"Downwind was just as hard as into the wind, it was really tricky to control it and try to get the right distances. We were out by probably 20 to 30 yards sometimes, but it just can't be helped. You get a firm bounce and it just takes off.

"And the cross breezes as well down those last two holes, the ball just drops out of the air and doesn't fly. It's hard to gauge, but I felt like I did a really good job of it today."

America's Brooks Koepka and England's Tyrell Hatton, who both competed at the Ryder Cup last week, are two of seven players a further shot back at 2 under following rounds of 70.

Defending champion Hatton suffered a worrying moment on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns after his wayward tee shot struck a spectator on the head. She was treated on course by paramedics before being taken to the medical centre on site.

Hatton's Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood finished 1 under for the day, with American Tony Finau 1 over par following his first round of 73.