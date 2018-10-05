Tyrrell Hatton kept in contention for a third successive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title Friday after reaching the halfway stage one shot off joint leaders Lucas Bjerregaard and Andrea Pavan.

Englishman Hatton carded a 66 at calm Carnoustie to join Austrian Matthias Schwab and Australian overnight joint-leader Marcus Fraser in a group of three at eight under in the pro-am event played on three courses.

"It's been a good couple of days," said Hatton, who helped Europe to Ryder Cup success last week in France. "There's still two days to go but I'm looking forward to playing St. Andrews tomorrow. I'll hopefully have a good weekend."

Hatton said he had also spoken on the telephone to the female spectator who was hit on the head on Thursday by his wayward strike at the 15th hole at Kingsbarns.

"She's going to be in St. Andrews tomorrow, so I'll see her," he added. "Obviously the positives are that she's fine and she's able to enjoy the golf for the rest of the week."

Denmark's Bjerregaard and Italian Pavan both enjoyed bogey-free rounds at Kingsbarns to lead the field into the weekend at 9 under.

"I played solid," said the Dane, who reached the turn in 33. "I didn't have to fight for my par too much out there. I got off to a good start, birdied the first and the third, it was very good. We had an enjoyable day."

Pavan fired six birdies in his second nine holes, including four in a row.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from his Ryder Cup heroics, finished the day at 6 under after firing a 67 at Carnoustie.