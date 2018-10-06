ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Tyrrell Hatton of England is on course to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods 11 years ago to win the same European Tour event three years running.

Hatton shot a 6-under 66 in the third round at St. Andrews, one of three courses being used at the Dunhill Links Championship, to open a 1-stroke lead with a 14-under total of 202 on Saturday.

Marcus Fraser of Australia was his nearest challenger after a 67 at Kingsbarns.

Former Dunhill Links winner Stephen Gallacher (66) and Tommy Fleetwood (67), Hatton's European Ryder Cup teammate, were in joint third place, 2 shots further back, on 11 under.

Fourteen-time major champion Woods was the last player to win the same European Tour event three successive times when, in 2007, he completed a hat trick of titles at the WGC-Championship and the WGC-Invitational.

Nick Faldo is the only Englishman to have previously achieved the feat, winning the Irish Open from 1991 to 1993.

"To join that club would be so special," Hatton said. "It was pretty cold this morning, and I was struggling to warm up. We're in a good position going into the final day, and that's all we can ask for."