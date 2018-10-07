INCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea moved ahead of the United States at the end of a weather-affected third round at the eight-nation UL International Crown event Sunday.
The top-seeded team won both four-balls against England to move to the top of Pool A with 10 points, three ahead of its opponent in second. The United States took Pool B with eight points; Sweden, with two points, was in second.
Those four teams advanced to the final singles round and were joined by Thailand, which won a three-way wild-card playoff against Australia and Japan. Taiwan was eliminated after failing to collect a point in the biennial women's event.
After typhoon Kong-rey wiped out Saturday's play, the South Korean golfers were clinical in finishing their rain-interrupted rounds. Sung Hyun Park and I.K. Kim defeated Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, 4 and 2. In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu overcame Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 4 and 3.
For the second-seeded United States, Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson won their third successive four-ball, defeating Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa of Japan 4 and 3, while Michelle Wie and Jessica Korda narrowly lost to Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara.