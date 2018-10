INCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea held off challenges from the United States and England to win the eight-nation UL International Crown for the first time, lifting the trophy in front of a delighted home crowd at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on Sunday.

The top-seeded host nation started the final round two points clear of the chasing pack and won two of the four singles matchups to finish with 15 points, four ahead of defending champion the United States and England.

Thailand finished fourth with 10 points while Sweden collected nine. Australia, Taiwan and Japan were all eliminated at the end of the third round.

In the final round, only world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park lost of the South Korean quartet, finishing 2 and 1 down against Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

I.K. Kim defeated England's Bronte Law 2 up, In Gee Chun overcame Anna Nordqvist of Sweden 1 up and So Yeon Ryu shared the points with Lexi Thompson of the United States.

Only Jessica Korda recorded a victory for Team USA in the final round, winning 4 and 3 against Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom. Michelle Wie and Cristie Kerr both lost, to Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Georgia Hall of England, respectively.

The tournament was affected by typhoon Kong-rey, which wiped out all of Saturday's play.