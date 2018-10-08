        <
          Takumi Kanaya wins Asia-Pacific Amateur and spot in Masters, Open

          Takumi Kanaya won the Asia-Pacific Amateur and a spot in the Masters and The Open. Stanley Chou/Getty Images
          9:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Takumi Kanaya won the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, clsoing with a five-under-par 65 on the final day for a two-shot win over India's Rayhan Thomas (66) and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Keita Nakajima.

          Kanaya earned an invitation to the 2019 Masters Tournament and a place in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

          As runners-up, both Thomas and Nakajima will get the opportunity to play in The Open Qualifying Series.

          "This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid," Kanaya, 20, said.

          "I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career so this is just huge. "I played well throughout the day but I think the key for me was how I kept my calm and composure during the round."

