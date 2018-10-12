        <
        >

          British Masters: Eddie Pepperell to take three-shot lead into weekend

          Eddie Pepperell loses grip of his club as he plays from the deep heather on Day Two of the British Masters at Walton Heath. David Cannon/Getty Images
          1:31 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Eddie Pepperell will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the British Masters after shooting a 3-under-par 69 on Friday.

          Pepperell, whose hole-in-one the previous day helped him to a share of the first-round lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace, shot five birdies as he moved to 8 under overall at Walton Heath.

          Wallace remains Pepperell's closest competitor at 5 under alongside Julien Guerrier, who had completed 15 holes before play was stopped due to bad light. Fleetwood, meanwhile, fell away with a round of 5-over-par.

          Jordan Smith is in fourth place at 4 under while a group of five players, including Ross Fisher and Lucas Bjerregaard, are a further shot back at 3 under.

          Francesco Molinari, who is the current leader of the European Tour's Race to Dubai, birdied his first two holes of the day but fell away as he finished 1 over for the day.

          The Italian is now 2 over overall, alongside Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and Shane Lowry who, following on from Pepperell's incredible hole-in-one on Thursday, aced the par-3 fifth hole.

          Danny Willett and Martin Kaymer, as well as Ryder Cup vice captains Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, missed the cut, which was set at 4 over.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices