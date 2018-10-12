Eddie Pepperell will take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the British Masters after shooting a 3-under-par 69 on Friday.

Pepperell, whose hole-in-one the previous day helped him to a share of the first-round lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace, shot five birdies as he moved to 8 under overall at Walton Heath.

Wallace remains Pepperell's closest competitor at 5 under alongside Julien Guerrier, who had completed 15 holes before play was stopped due to bad light. Fleetwood, meanwhile, fell away with a round of 5-over-par.

Jordan Smith is in fourth place at 4 under while a group of five players, including Ross Fisher and Lucas Bjerregaard, are a further shot back at 3 under.

Francesco Molinari, who is the current leader of the European Tour's Race to Dubai, birdied his first two holes of the day but fell away as he finished 1 over for the day.

The Italian is now 2 over overall, alongside Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose and Shane Lowry who, following on from Pepperell's incredible hole-in-one on Thursday, aced the par-3 fifth hole.

Danny Willett and Martin Kaymer, as well as Ryder Cup vice captains Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, missed the cut, which was set at 4 over.