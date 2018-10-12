CARY, N.C. -- Bernhard Langer birdied nine of the last 10 holes Friday at rain-softened Prestonwood for a 10-under 62 and share of the lead in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship.

Tom Lehman and Gene Sauers matched the 61-year-old Langer on the course that was dry enough to play after heavy rain from Hurricane Michael hit the area Thursday.

"Course was in phenomenal shape considering the rain we had yesterday,'' Langer said. "I had some pictures from 13 and 14 fairway, the creek down there. I didn't think we were going to play on time today. It was obviously mud balls -- that's why we played preferred lies on the fairways, but the greens were great and the whole course presented itself pretty special.''

Langer birdied Nos. 9-13, parred the 14th, and birdied the final four.

"It was pretty amazing to go 9 under on the last 10 holes,'' Langer said. "I don't think I've ever done that.''

Lehman also birdied the final four holes, playing his last 10 holes in 8 under.

"The back nine, I think there was one lie where there was mud on the ball,'' Lehman said. "I probably could have played it down the entire back nine and gotten away with it. It was quite an amazing thing considering all the moisture on the course.''

Sauers eagled the par-17th on his opening nine in the final event for the top 72 players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

"I drove the ball great,'' Sauers said. "I missed a couple fairways, but I drove the ball great, hit a lot of great iron shots close and I made the putts. That's been my downfall for a long time, get them in there tight and I don't make the putts. Today I made the putts.''

Jerry Kelly and Olin Browne were four strokes back at 66, and Kenny Perry, Scott Dunlap and David McKenzie shot 67.

Vijay Singh opened with a 69, playing alongside Langer and Perry.

Defending champion Colin Montgomerie had a 71, and Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron opened with a 73. Nick Faldo also had a 73.