Eddie Pepperell recorded his second European Tour win of the season as he conquered difficult conditions to win the British Masters by two shots on Sunday.

In heavy rain at Walton Heath, Pepperell carded a even-par final-round 72, resisting the challenge of Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

Pepperell started the day three shots clear of Bjork but saw his lead cut to just one after making consecutive bogeys at 15 and 16. On the 18th Pepperell safely made par, while Bjork shot a bogey to confirm the third title of the Englishman's career.

The win was Pepperell's second of the year, following his victory at the Qatar Masters in February. It caps an excellent run of form for the 27-year-old, who missed out on Europe's Ryder Cup squad, and was his sixth top-10 finish from his past nine events.

"It was such a difficult day with the conditions. It was a grind for four or fives hours," Pepperell told Sky Sports moments after securing the win.

The pick of Pepperell's round was a chip-in eagle from the fairway on the par-4 10th. It was his fourth eagle of the week, including his spectacular hole-in-one during the opening round on Thursday.

Australia's Lucas Herbert and England's Jordan Smith finished in a tie for third at 5 under. Justin Rose closed with a round of 2 under to finish eighth while Tommy Fleetwood joined a group of seven players in a tie for ninth.

Francesco Molinari, who is the leader of the European Tour's Race to Dubai, finished 5 over for the week after an even-par final round.