          Bernhard Langer goes bogey-free to win SAS Championship by 6 shots

          6:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CARY, N.C. -- Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship on Sunday to take the points lead into the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

          Langer shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a six-stroke victory in the regular-season finale. The 61-year-old German star has 38 victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning this year near Houston.

          Langer finished at 22-under 194 for his second victory at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael.

          Scott Parel was second, closing with a double-bogey for a 65.

          Jerry Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 15 under, and Tom Lehman followed at 13 under after a 71.

          Gene Sauers, even with Langer for the second-round lead, shot a 75 to tie for fifth with Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) at 12 under.

          The top 72 players in the Schwab Cup standings qualified for the playoffs, the three-event series that begins Friday with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia.

