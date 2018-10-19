Defending champion Sergio Garcia shot a 3-under-par 68 on a weather-affected opening day at the Valderrama Masters in Spain on Thursday.

Garcia carded four birdies and a bogey during his round and is two shots behind clubhouse leader Ashley Chesters, who carded back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 to finish 5 under.

Play was suspended three times during the day because of lightning before it was finally stopped due to bad light at around 8 p.m. local time, with 60 players yet to complete their rounds.

Gregory Bourdy is one shot behind leader Chesters at 4 under, with Spaniards Alvaro Quiros and Gonzalo Fdez-Castano and Australian Jason Scrivener tied with Garcia at 3 under.

Only 26 players out of the field of 126 were under par when play was stopped on Thursday night.