Defending champion Sergio Garcia is four shots clear at the Valderrama Masters heading into Sunday's final round.

Numerous weather delays have seen the tournament in the south of Spain reduced to a 54-hole shootout, as the field of play finally completed their second rounds a day late Saturday.

Garica, who is aiming to win his third Valderrama title after victories in 2011 and 2017, carded a bogey-free 7-under-par 64 to storm into the overall lead.

England's Ashley Chesters, who held a one-shot lead over Frenchman Gregory Bourdy at the close of play on Friday, shot a 1-under-par 70 and will partner Garcia in Sunday's final group.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Alvaro Quiros and Marc Warren are in a tie for third at 4 under, while Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood share fourth place at 3 under. Bourdy shot a 3-over-par 73 to fall to 2 under overall.