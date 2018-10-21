Sergio Garcia is still on course to win his third Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama but will have to wait until Monday after the tournament was again affected by thunderstorms.

The defending champion was three strokes clear of Lee Westwood at the top of the leaderboard after seven holes of his final round before the threat of lightning forced the players off the course in the early afternoon.

Play was suspended Sunday evening and will restart Monday morning with the tournament already reduced to 54 holes following several suspensions of play during the week.

Garcia opened with a four-shot lead after a faultless 64 on Saturday and built on his advantage with a 20-foot putt for birdie at the fourth.

The home favourite dropped a shot at the fifth, missing a makeable putt, but then converted two solid pars to stay on 10 under before the klaxons sounded to end play.

Garcia's nearest challenger Westwood struck three straight birdies between the second and the fourth and added another at the eighth to cut Garcia's lead back to three.

A 25-foot putt from the fringe on the second set up a good day for the Englishman, whose son Sam is carrying his bag for the tournament in Southern Spain.

Westwood finished on seven under, a shot clear of Ireland's Shane Lowry and Spaniard Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

Both hit early birdies before the storms hit, moving ahead of Ashley Chesters who had been Garcia's closest challenger until back-to-back double bogeys on the third and fourth derailed his tournament.