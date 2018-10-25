Turner Sports on Thursday set the suggested retail price of $19.99 for the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pay-per-view telecast.

Providers for the pay-per-view will include Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and others.

The match, which will be played on the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, will begin at noon locally (3 p.m. ET).

The winner will take home the entire $9 million pot.

During the match, Woods and Mickelson will make side challenges against each other, with winnings being donated to the golfer's charity of choice.

Sources said fans won't be able to watch the matchup live in person, as there will be no on-site tickets sold.

The Westgate in Las Vegas has made Woods (-180) the favorite over Mickelson (+150).