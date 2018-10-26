        <
          LPGA Taiwan: Wei-Ling Hsu shoots 67, takes one-shot weekend lead

          Wei-Ling Hsu of Taipei acknowledges to spectators after her shot at eighteen hole during the second round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championships. Kevin Lee/Getty Images
          7:12 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Wei-Ling Hsu shot a 5-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Championship in Taiwan on Friday.

          Hsu carded a flawless, bogey-free round to move to 9 under, one shot clear of overnight leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

          Shadoff, who shot an 7-under-par 65 on Thursday, went 1 under for her round to stay in touch with Hsu. The pair will feature in the final group on Saturday's third round.

          Australia's Lydia Ko shot the joint-lowest round of the day, a 6-under-par 66, and is one shot behind Shadoff in third place.

          Mirim Lee and Nelly Korda are a shot further back at 6 under overall, while Megan Khang and Haeji Kang share sixth place at 5 under.

          So Yeon Ryu and Bronte Law lead a group of six players at 4 under, five strokes off the pace.

