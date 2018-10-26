Wei-Ling Hsu shot a 5-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Championship in Taiwan on Friday.

Hsu carded a flawless, bogey-free round to move to 9 under, one shot clear of overnight leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Shadoff, who shot an 7-under-par 65 on Thursday, went 1 under for her round to stay in touch with Hsu. The pair will feature in the final group on Saturday's third round.

Australia's Lydia Ko shot the joint-lowest round of the day, a 6-under-par 66, and is one shot behind Shadoff in third place.

Mirim Lee and Nelly Korda are a shot further back at 6 under overall, while Megan Khang and Haeji Kang share sixth place at 5 under.

So Yeon Ryu and Bronte Law lead a group of six players at 4 under, five strokes off the pace.