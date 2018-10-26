        <
          Norman Xiong, Cameron Champ lead at Sanderson Farms

          7:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JACKSON, Miss. -- Norman Xiong shot a 5-under 67 on Friday on another damp, chilly day at the Country Club of Jackson for a share of the second-round lead with Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

          The 19-year-old Xiong -- who made his first cut in seven career starts -- is trying to become the second-youngest winner on tour since 1932. He matched Champ at 9 under for the tournament.

          Xiong made a 55-foot putt from the fringe for eagle on No. 11.

          Champ, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 65, had a two-shot lead over Xiong until ending Friday's round with two straight bogeys. He finished with a 70.

          Shawn Stefani and Jonathan Byrd were one shot back. Hudson Swafford, Seth Reeves, Scott Stallings, D.J. Trahan and Chad Ramey were two shots back.

