Nelly Korda shot a 3-under-par 69 to take a share of the third-round lead at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Championship in Taiwan on Saturday.

Korda carded five birdies and two bogies to move to 9 under overall and join overnight leader Wei-Ling Hsu, who shot an even-par 72.

Both players will be aiming to win their first LGPA title in Sunday's final round. Jin Young Ko, Bronte Law, Megan Khang, Lydia Ko and Jodi Ewart Shadoff make up a group of five players two shots behind at 7 under.

"I think I'll definitely be a little nervous," Korda told the Associated Press following Saturday's round.

"Anyone who is in contention on a Sunday will obviously feel those types of feelings. But I'll also be excited and just happy to be in that position."

Hsu has led from the front all week following rounds of 68 and 67 on Thursday and Friday. She is playing at her home course in Taiwan and will be the home favourite during Sunday's final round.

"Wei-Ling was playing right behind me, but you heard a couple roars," Korda said. "I think it's awesome to see how much they support women's golf out here and just how they support a home player is really great. It's really nice to see."