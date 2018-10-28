Nelly Korda celebrates winning the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championships. Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Nelly Korda shot a four-under 68 to win the Taiwan Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA tour title.

Korda -- the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who has won five titles on the LPGA tour -- had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and added two more birdies at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club to finish at 13-under 275. She was two strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a bogey-free 66. Editor's Picks What Tiger Woods' schedule could (and should) look like Tiger suggested this week that he is ready to turn his attention to where and when he will play this coming season. We decided to help him out.

Ryann O'Toole carded seven birdies against a pair of bogeys for a 67 and sole possession of third place at 10-under 278.

Carlota Ciganda offset two bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for fourth with Megan Khang (71).

Local favorite Wei-Ling Hsu, who held a share of the lead with Korda after the third round, had five bogeys and closed with a 74 to finish tied for sixth with Lydia Ko (72).