THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday, taking the PGA Tour Champions playoff event for his second victory in two months.

Parel shot a 4-under 68, parring the final five holes at Sherwood Country Club to hold off Paul Goydos by a stroke. Parel finished at 11-under 205, birdieing the two back-nine par 5s in a bogey-free round.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself," Parel said. "I'm just so blessed to be able to do this at this point in my life and to be successful at it. I've worked hard, but a lot of guys work hard and they don't get this. So for whatever reason, it's doing right at the right time, it's working out."

The 53-year-old Parel jumped from sixth to second in the season standings, with the top 36 qualifying for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks at Phoenix Country Club. He won the Boeing Classic in late August for his first tour victory.

"I was comfortable knowing that I could win. I've done it before," Parel said. "You can't win if your short came isn't working, so my short game has definitely improved. When you're putting well, it doesn't put as much pressure on your chipping, on your bunker game."

Goydos parred the final four holes in a 67. He went from 22nd to 14th in the standings.

"The last three holes you have to make birdies on and I didn't really hit any good shots," Goydos said. "Didn't put myself in position. I had 25-footers. You have to do better than that if you're going to win."

Kenny Perry shot 67 to tie for third with David McKenzie (70) and Stephen Ames (71) at 8 under. Season points leader Bernhard Langer had a 70 to get to 7 under.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the second-round leader, shot a 73 to also finish at 7 under with Jay Haas (69) and David Toms (70). Jimenez dropped from second to third in the standings.