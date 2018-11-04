        <
          Justin Rose to return to world No. 1 after Turkish Open win

          Justin Rose will overtake Brooks Koepka as world No. 1 after victory in Turkey. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
          9:57 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          England's Justin Rose regained the world number one spot after successfully defending his Turkish Airlines Open title, overcoming China's Li Haotong in a playoff on Sunday.

          Rose carded five birdies in a typically consistent display to take a one-shot advantage after 16 holes in the final round at the Antalya event but bogeyed the 17th hole to slip to a share of the lead with overnight leader Li.

          Two lacklustre putts on the 18th from both Li and Rose meant they both finished at 17-under-par after 72 holes.

          A Li three-putt on their return to the 18th hole for the playoff handed Rose the victory that moves him above American Brooks Koepka at the top of the world rankings.

          Belgian Thomas Detry and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui both finished with rounds of 65 to share third on 15-under.

          Dane Lucas Bjerregaard and German Martin Kaymer ended the tournament at 14-under, a shot clear English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett, and another Dane, Thorbjorn Olesen.

