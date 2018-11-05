Bryson DeChambeau won his fifth PGA Tour title on Sunday, but not before an injury scare that occurred the night before -- at a hockey game.

DeChambeau was invited to the Vegas Golden Knights NHL game and given the duty of "ringing the siren'' before the third period of play. After doing so, DeChambeau looked at his right hand and realized he had a painful blister.

An eagle on the 16th hole gave Bryson DeChambeau control of the Shriners Open, despite a painful blister on his hand. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"I was freaking out,'' he said Sunday after his victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children's Open. "I ripped part of my hand off, which is nice.''

Apparently he rang the siren -- before the third "quarter,'' as he said -- too vigorously, which resulted in a dime-sized blister that he tried to treat on his own, but the area remained dry and cracked.

"So now I'm like, "Wow, I'm really in some doo-doo, not in a good place,'' DeChambeau said. "Essentially tried to put some lotion on just to moisturize it a little bit again.''

Eventually, DeChambeau had it taped by fitness personnel at the tournament.

He joked that it "just hurt on every shot'' but allowed that it was manageable.

"Every time I clenched my first a little bit too hard or hit a shot that was a little bit too steep, I definitely felt a pull on it,'' he said.

DeChambeau, 25, shot a final-round 66 to win by one over Patrick Cantlay. It was his first victory of the new season and fifth overall. DeChambeau won three previous times in 2018 -- at the Memorial, the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship.