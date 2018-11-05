        <
          That time Steph Curry got his hands on the U.S. Open trophy

          5:28 PM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
          Steph Curry loves golf. He's played in two Web.com events. He might host a PGA Tour event next year.

          So it's no surprise he got a little excited when the U.S. Open trophy showed up at the Warriors' shootaround on Monday. The tournament will be held in June at Pebble Beach, a two-hour trip south from the Warriors' home in Oakland.

          Steph Curry moves in a hurry when the U.S. Open trophy is in the building.

          The trophy was making the rounds Monday as part of a promotional tour.

          Coach Steve Kerr got a close look, too.

