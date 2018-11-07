Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside defending champion Branden Grace in the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player at Sun City on Thursday.

Grace and former world No. 1 McIlroy, who has not contested Africa's Major' since 2009, when he withdraw from the tournament with a stomach virus after 36 holes, will have the in-form Haotong Li as the third member of the three-ball.

Editor's Picks Grace delights home crowd to win Nedbank title Branden Grace holed a stunning 40-foot putt on the 16th green to claim a home win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player.

Li is playing at the Gary Player Country Club having finished second in the Turkish Open at the weekend, when he lost in a playoff to new world No. 1 Justin Rose.

Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett, both former winners of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, will lead the action off the first tee alongside Sam Horsfield.

Full Starting Times: Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player