          Ariya Jutanugarn cards 68 to lead Blue Bay LPGA by 4 shots

          4:04 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HAINAN ISLAND, China -- Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 4-under 68 to take a four-stroke lead at the halfway point of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

          Jutanugarn had birdies on the final two holes -- and four of the closing seven -- on Thursday to take command over the rest of the field at 7-under 137.

          Jennifer Song, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Gaby Lopez shot 71s and were in a tie for second at 3-under.

          First-round leader Thidapa Suwannapura carded a 75 and fell six strokes behind the leader.

          The Blue Bay tournament is the last of five on the LPGA Tour's Asian swing.

