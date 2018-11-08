        <
          When old pro golfers try to do the Fortnite dances

          10:22 AM ET
          Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            Senior editor for college basketball
            Joined ESPN in 2008
            Graduate of the University of Maryland
          Most of the players on the PGA Tour Champions -- that would be the 50-and-older crowd -- have probably never heard of the game Fortnite. The rest of the world has, but probably not this crowd.

          Yet, somehow, a few players -- beginning with Bernhard Langer -- were convinced to try some of the moves.

          Somebody at the PGA Tour deserves a raise for talking the players into this.

