When old pro golfers try to do the Fortnite dances

Most of the players on the PGA Tour Champions -- that would be the 50-and-older crowd -- have probably never heard of the game Fortnite. The rest of the world has, but probably not this crowd.
Yet, somehow, a few players -- beginning with Bernhard Langer -- were convinced to try some of the moves.
Somebody at the PGA Tour deserves a raise for talking the players into this.
When the legends of golf take on Fortnite dances...— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 7, 2018
Everyone wins. pic.twitter.com/KOEEhi55dv