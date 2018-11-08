Tiger Woods will welcome a field that includes 16 of the top 23 players in the world -- including himself -- to the Hero World Challenge, to begin later this month in the Bahamas.

Woods, the tournament host of the event he launched with his late father, Earl, in 1999 to benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation, will be joined by No. 1-ranked Justin Rose, No. 3 Dustin Johnson, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau among the 16 players announced Thursday.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler, Masters winner Patrick Reed and European Ryder Cup players Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren will also be part of the field that will compete in the $3.5 million event that begins Nov. 29 at Albany Golf Club in Nassau. Two sponsor exemptions will fill out the 18-player field and will be announced closer to the tournament.

This will be the fourth year the event is to be played in the Bahamas, in Nassau.

Among a couple of notable tournament absences are 2014 winner Jordan Spieth -- who is getting married Thanksgiving weekend -- and three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Last year, Fowler shot a final-round 61 to win by four shots. Woods tied for ninth as he launched a comeback that saw him start at 1,199 in the Official World Ranking and move to No. 13 this year.

Although the event is considered unofficial by the PGA Tour, it offers world-ranking points.