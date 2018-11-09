        <
          Gaby Lopez shoots hole-in-one on birthday, takes lead at Blue Bay LPGA

          3:51 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HAINAN ISLAND, China -- Gaby Lopez shot a hole-in-one for a 6-under 66 on her 25th birthday and a one-stroke lead over Ariya Jutanugarn after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament on Friday.

          Lopez had her ace on the par-3 17th, and the Mexican player will be looking for her first LPGA victory in Saturday's final round at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club. She had a 9-under total of 207 after three rounds.

          Jutanugarn led by four strokes after the second round but slipped to a 71, which included a bogey on the final hole.

          Sung Hyun Park shot a 67 and fellow South Korean Sei Young Kim had a 68 to put them both within five strokes of the lead.

          The tournament wraps up five straight weeks of play for the LPGA in Asia.

