          Lexi Thompson leads CME Group Tour Championship by 3 shots

          6:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NAPLES, Fla. -- Lexi Thompson shot a 5-under 67 at the CME Group Tour Championship on Friday to move to 12 under, three shots clear of first-round leader Amy Olson (72) and Brittany Lincicome (71).

          Thompson, who is still winless this season, hit all 18 greens in regulation, and hasn't dropped a shot yet through two rounds.

          "This is one of my favorite tournaments just because I can drive to it and I have so much family and friends out here and a lot of fans," said Thompson, a native South Floridian. "It means the world to me just to come here to Naples and play in front of them. Whether I do good or bad, they're always there supporting me, giving me high-fives. That's what makes the game."

          The tournament within the tournament this week is the conclusion of the Race to the CME Globe, with world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn now in control of that again. She's one of five women who entered this week with the best chance of taking that trophy and $1 million bonus, and she is back atop the projected standings after shaking off a bogey-bogey-bogey start to finish with a 71 and get to 3 under.

          "I'm very proud of my back nine," Jutanugarn said.

          Nasa Hataoka, who was flawless Thursday -- eight birdies, no dropped shots -- to move into the top spot in the Globe projected standings, went the other way Friday. She shot a 76, with four bogeys and no birdies.

