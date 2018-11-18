Abraham Ancer has streeted the field to become the first Mexican to win the Australian Open golf crown.

The 27-year-old put his name on the Stonehaven Cup alongside legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer with a commanding five-stroke victory at The Lakes.

Abraham Ancer with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the 2018 Australian Open. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ancer closed with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a four-round total of 16-under 272, with New South Welshman Dimitrios Papadatos (67) finishing runner-up.

The winning margin was the biggest for an Open at The Lakes and the biggest at any Open since Jordan Spieth won the trophy for the first time at The Australian four years ago.

"It's been crazy," Ancer said of the love he'd received from the Australian crowds.

"This win is all for my family. They've been there every single day of my life pushing me, or Mexican golf as well, and my dad who was watching me upstairs."

Queenslander Jake McLeod, the winner of last week's NSW Open, rebounded from the disappointment of falling out of contention on Saturday with a brilliant last-round 66 to finish third at 10-under.

McLeod had been leading until being penalised a stroke for waiting too long for what he thought was a birdie putt to drop on the fourth hole of the third round.

Both McLeod and Papadatos joined Ancer in earning a start in next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland with their top-three finishes.

But the day belonged to Ancer, who stylishly converted his five-stroke third-round lead into just his second professional tour win.

His only previous victory came on the secondary Web.com Tour at the 2015 Nova Scotia Open.

Collecting birdies at the fourth, eighth and ninth holes, Ancer was seven clear by the turn and never truly challenged.

The breakthrough will send him to 60th in the world rankings and comes after blowing 54-hole leads twice on the US PGA Tour this year.

His next aim will be to crack the world's top 50 before December 31 to secure a spot in next year's Masters field at Augusta National.

Pre-tournament favourite Cameron Smith closed in style with a 66 for his third straight top-10 Open showing at seven under.

Brendan Steele, in a tie for 12th, was one stroke further back and the best of the American US PGA Tour stars.

Keegan Bradley and Matt Kuchar both flopped with final-round 75s to finish at four and 3-under respectively.