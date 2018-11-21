Mother Nature doing World Cup of Golf no early favors

Organizers of the 28-team event at Metropolitan Golf Club have moved up tee times by an hour for Thursday's first round of the 72-hole stroke-play tournament that features fourballs (best ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) over two rounds each.

Heavy rain is in the forecast beginning in the early afternoon Thursday.

Wednesday was mostly sunny after a big storm hit the course on Tuesday evening, bringing with it hail, high winds and plenty of rain.

The forecast is even worse for Friday, with cool temperatures in the forecast and more rain.